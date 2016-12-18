  • Latest
    Image of the Day Technology 18 December 2016
    Spaceship chip

    Meet the GR740 next-generation microprocessor.

    STMicroelectronics

    Here is a close-up of the next-generation microprocessor that will serve a wide variety of future space missions.

    Standard terrestrial chips wouldn’t last very long in orbit under the harsh blast of space radiation. The European Space Agency has had a long history of working with industry on specially ‘rad-hardened’ designs for space.

    This GR740 microprocessor, developed by Cobham Gaisler in Sweden and manufactured by France-based STMicroelectronics, is a quadcore design combining four embedded LEON4 cores. The LEON4 is the latest member of a series of chips that began with the LEON2-FT, developed at the ESA from the second half of the 1990s.

