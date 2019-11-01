This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Technology 01 November 2019
    1 minute read 
    Smooth moves at the M-Block party

    These robots know who else is in the crowd.

    Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, MIT

    These are “M-Blocks”, self-transforming robot blocks that can jump, spin, flip and even identify each other using a type of barcode system.

    You can watch them in action below.

    They represent – say their US developers – a step forward in the quest to develop robots with “a true-hive like mind of coordination”, and their ability to self-assemble into different structures has applications in areas such disaster relief, health care and manufacturing.

    They move in a general way, but that is their strength, says John Romanishin from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, lead author of a paper to be presented at next week’s International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems in November in Macau.

    “The unique thing about our approach is that it’s inexpensive, robust and potentially easier to scale to a million modules,'' he says.

    There are currently 16 of them. Inside each is a flywheel that moves at 20,000 revolutions per minute, using angular momentum when the flywheel is braked. On each edge and every face are permanent magnets that let any two cubes attach to each other.

    Explore #robotics
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1x8PSwPimvEY1kJyhH43XZqyFmgGgWxUq/view
    2. https://www.iros2019.org/
