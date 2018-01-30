  • Latest
    Technology 30 January 2018
    1 minute read 
    Skull-touching electrodes

    Less invasive electrodes make long-term monitoring easier. 

    The thin, branching electrodes are designed to sit on the skull beneath the skin.
    
    Wyss Centre

    A new type of electrode – pictured above – composes part of a device designed to monitor the brain’s electrophysiological signals and deliver electrical stimulation for therapeutic purposes.

    Less invasive than earlier devices, these electrodes are designed for continuous long-term use and sit on the patient’s skull, beneath the skin.

    The device will monitor brain circuit disorders such as epilepsy, for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

    The device is being developed by a research team from the Wyss Centre, a neurotechnology translation organisation based in Geneva and Freiburg, and CorTec, a German medical engineering company.

    Jessie Moyses is a science writer based in Melbourne.
