This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Technology 11 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Roboticists induce artificial metabolism in synthetic DNA

    Chinese team makes step forward in bio-mimicking machines. Drew Turney reports.

    Artificial DNA is a hot focus for roboticists.

    KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

    It's long been a dream of many to build robots that look and act like humans. After all, there's a reason that the most beloved robots from entertainment and culture – C3PO from Star Wars, or Data from Star Trek, for instance – are so humanlike.

    But rather than build them out of batteries, central processing units, servos and hydraulic joints, what if artificial lifeforms could be made using technologies that mimic the biochemical processes of life itself?

    A team at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China might have just taken the first step, using DNA-based materials that undergo cycles or growth and decay by mimicking processes found in biological metabolism.

    In a paper published in the journal Science Robotics, Shogo Hamada and colleagues report the invention of a system they dub DNA-based Assembly and Synthesis of Hierarchical materials, or DASH. They describe it as a “bottom-up construction of dynamic biomaterials representing a combination of irreversible biosynthesis and dissipative assembly processes”.

    The researchers started with two mixtures that behave as microfluids, able to move in confined spaces and narrow channels without external force acting on them. The first had the ingredients needed to assemble DNA structures and the other had the ingredients needed to degrade them.

    The DASH crew injected each mixture into microscopic chambers. Confocal fluorescence microscopy and scanning electron microscopy revealed that self-generating DNA had formed, filling the chamber in the same directed, step-by-step approach as biological metabolism.

    The structures then degenerated as new ones were formed. The liquid mixtures acted very much like a living cell as it forms and breaks down materials to keep itself and its host organism functioning.

    The DASH material degenerated after a fixed period before regenerating again, restarting the cycle twice under its own steam.

    And while it is indeed very lifelike, the difference between DASH DNA and truly biological DNA is that the former can be programmed as the designer sees fit.

    By using different pathways through the channels and obstacles in the mixing chambers, or by tweaking the ingredients, DASH can be directed to move like a slime mould. DNA growing at one end of a structure can be made to break down, as fresh material is created at the other, making the whole effectively crawl along a surface.

    Hamada and colleagues consider the results to be bioengineered machines, complete with emergent regeneration and locomotion behaviours.

    Combining enough artificially metabolising "cells" together to build a human-scale bioengineered robots is probably a long way off.

    However, there are already areas DASH to which could be applied, such as the development of hybrid nanomaterials for use in personalised medicine.

    Explore #robotics #DNA robots
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Drew Turney is a freelance journalist based in Los Angeles.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://robotics.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/10.1126/scirobotics.aaw3512
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles