Quantum dots shine

A sample with several green glowing perovskite quantum dots excited by a blue laser. IBM Research / Thilo Stoeferle

The display screens of the future may be powered by quantum dots – tiny semiconductor particles with exotic optical and electronic properties that can be ‘tuned’ to emit light of precise, specific frequencies.

The brightest and fastest-acting quantum dots are those like the ones shown above, which contain caesium lead halide compounds arranged in a particular structure known as a perovskite lattice.