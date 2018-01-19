  • Latest
    Image of the Day Technology 19 January 2018
    1 minute read 
    Quantum dots shine

    Tiny crystals known as quantum dots give off incredibly bright light.

    A sample with several green glowing perovskite quantum dots excited by a blue laser.
    IBM Research / Thilo Stoeferle

    The display screens of the future may be powered by quantum dots – tiny semiconductor particles with exotic optical and electronic properties that can be ‘tuned’ to emit light of precise, specific frequencies.

    The brightest and fastest-acting quantum dots are those like the ones shown above, which contain caesium lead halide compounds arranged in a particular structure known as a perovskite lattice.

    Explore #quantum dots
