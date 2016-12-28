  • Latest
    28 December 2016
    Plane sailing

    Some satellites aren't launched from the ground, but get a leg up on a plane.

    NASA / Lori Losey

    Hurricane forecasters will soon have a new tool to better understand and forecast storm intensity. A constellation of eight microsatellites, called NASA’s Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System mission, or CYGNSS, got a boost into Earth orbit on 25 December aboard an Orbital ATK Pegasus XL rocket.

    The unique, air-launched vehicle was carried aloft by Orbital’s modified L-1011 aircraft, “Stargazer,” which took off from the Skid Strip runway at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and deployed the three-stage Pegasus XL rocket at a predetermined drop point 39,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean and about 110 nautical miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach.

