    • Blog Technology 14 February 2018
    1 minute read 
    Obama boffin in Sydney talk

    Scientists gather to explore the implications of the quantum revolution.

    Barack Obama's senior nuclear advisor, Allison MacFarlane.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    President Barack Obama’s chief nuclear advisor will speak at a public forum at the University of Sydney on Thursday, February 15.

    Allison McFarlane from George Washington University was appointed by Obama as chair of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2012 and remained in the position for two years.

    At an event called the Q Forum she will join Australian and US cyber-experts to explore the ramifications of the rise of quantum computing. Other speakers include fellow George Washington academic Hugh Gusterson and University of New South Wales robotics researcher Toby Walsh.

    Topics covered will include the effects of quantum cryptography on privacy, the geo-political implications of quantum computing, and why tech giants such as Google and IBM are predicting that 2018 will be a watershed year for the technology.

    The forum will take place at the university’s Quadrangle Lecture Theatre, kicking off at 6pm. More details here.

    Explore #Event #quantum computing
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
