Monash wins $14m backing for water and sanitation research









A Monash University project aimed at improving water water delivery and sanitation in urban slums has been awarded a $14 million grant by charitable foundation the Wellcome Trust.

The funding is part of the Trust’s "Our Planet Our Health" program, and will keep Monash's-year research project going. The research aims to deliver the first ever public health and environmental data on the outcomes of an alternative water management approach.

It will start this year, focusing on informal settlements in Fiji and Indonesia and will be in two infrastructure projects, which are currently being prepared for financing by the Manila-based Asian Development Bank to the tune of $13 million.