Electric vehicle expo promises to be a moving experience

Gear up for the Alternative Technology Association’s 2018 Electric Vehicle Expo, to be held in the Victorian city of Melbourne on February 18 at the Melbourne International Karting Complex.

The event, put on by the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV), promises to electrify, entertain and enlighten attendees.

Marvel at the solar powered models built by primary and secondary school children at the Model Solar Vehicle Challenge Display. Have a gander at the innovative projects that enthusiasts have conceptualised and completed at the Show’n’Shine exhibit. Catch one of the informative tech talks, highlighting issues surrounding the development of autonomous cars, or listen to a lecture about the rush of developing the world’s fastest electric motorcycle from the inventor, Eva Hakansson.

If that leaves you wanting more, there are marvellous displays and demonstrations of futuristic machines and you can take a ride on one of the electric scooters, bikes or rickshaws available for tests drives at the expo.

There are also networking opportunities for people in the EV field, where you can meet and mingle with representatives from private companies and research facilities and even offer up your own expertise.

So, there will be something to suit every age and level of enthusiasm at this, the biggest gathering of anything electric on wheels in Australia.