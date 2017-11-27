  • Latest
    Video Technology 27 November 2017
    Cut your cake by rocket

    US inventors combine cake and downwards thrust, with messy results.


    As the technology improves and costs come down, rocket science is playing an ever greater role in human endeavour.

    It’s fair to say, though, that so far at least rockets have not found a niche inside people’s houses. Pranksters at a US video company called Useless Duck, however, have come up with at least one feasible – if gloriously pointless – suggestion.

    The company, which specialises in designing manifestly silly inventions, has deployed rocket power to create a hands-free system to slice birthday cakes.

    It might perhaps be inadvisable to actually eat the result after the invention has done its job, but it’s great fun to watch it at work.

