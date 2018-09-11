This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Blog Technology 11 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Australian researcher wins major water award

    Accolade recognises work in improving city water management.

    IWA award winner Tony Wong.

    IWA award winner Tony Wong.

    Monash University

    Australian professor Tony Wong has won the 2018 International Water Association (IWA) Global Water Award for his work in making water security a reality for millions the world over.

    Wong is the chief executive of the Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) for Water Sensitive Cities based at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia.

    He has worked for more than three decades on what he calls the “water sensitive cities approach” to tackle the social, environmental, economic and technological hurdles presented by urban water management.

    His success stories include the Chinese city of Kunshan, where his collaborative work has led to the installation of bio-filters that decrease flood risk, the use of wetlands to siphon off water pollutants, and storm water management.

    His innovative strategies developed with other Monash researchers are also looking to improve health and hygiene in slums in Fiji and Indonesia through waste-water recycling, rainwater harvesting, and creation of ‘green spaces’ for food cultivation.

    This biennial award acknowledges significant contributions made to the promotion of sustainable water management and to encourage further innovation.

    Wong will be formally presented the award by Diane D’Arras, IWA president, at the opening ceremony of the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition in Japan, on September 16.

    Explore #award #water #drinking water
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://research.monash.edu/en/persons/tony-wong
    2. http://worldwatercongress.org/
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles