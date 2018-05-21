  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Technology 21 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    Among the lasers

    A drone captures a unique perspective on modern astronomical technology.

    The view from a drone staring down the barrel of four lasers used by the Very Large Telescope to measure atmospheric distortion.
    ESO / G. Hüdepohl

    Twinkling stars are far more desirable to poets and romantics than to astronomers. Even in the near-pristine seeing conditions over Chile, home to the European Southern Observatory’s fleet of telescopes, turbulence in Earth’s atmosphere causes stars to twinkle, blurring our view of the night sky.

    These four laser beams are specially designed to combat this turbulence. The intense orange beams dominating this image originate from the 4 Laser Guide Star Facility, a state-of-the-art component of the Adaptive Optics Facility of ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). Each beam is some 4000 times more powerful than a standard laser pointer! Each creates an artificial guide star by exciting sodium atoms high in the Earth’s upper atmosphere and causing them to glow.

    Creating artificial guide stars allows astronomers to measure and correct for atmospheric distortion, by adjusting and calibrating the settings of their observing equipment to be as accurate as possible for that particular area of sky. This gives the VLT a crystal-clear view of the cosmos, so it can capture the wonders of the Universe in stunning detail.

    This amazing capture was taken using a drone flown over the VLT by ESO Photo Ambassador Gerhard Hüdepohl.

    Explore #astronomy #telescopes #Very Large Telescope #adaptive optics
