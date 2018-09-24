This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Blog Technology 24 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    AI experts gather in Adelaide

    Royal Institution announces roundtable discussion on the role of machine learning in society.

    Artificial intelligence is gradually reconfiguring human life.

    Artificial intelligence is gradually reconfiguring human life.

    NicoElNino / Getty Images

    Artificial intelligence and machine learning are beginning to revolutionise society, spreading their tentacles into areas as diverse as social media feeds and social security. This begs the question – just how much power are we prepared to cede to AI?

    The Royal Institution of Australia, publisher of Cosmos, will stage a roundtable discussion at the historic Science Exchange in Adelaide, examining the benefits and pitfalls of artificial intelligence and considering Australia’s role as a world leader in the field.

    The discussion will be moderated by the institution’s lead scientist Alan Duffy.

    Joining the conversation will be Alan Finkel, Australia’s Chief Scientist since 2016, who tackled the issue in a recent column for Cosmos.

    Rounding out the panel will be Anton van den Hengel, director of the Australian Institute for Machine Learning and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Adelaide, and data policy expert Ellen Broad, author of Made by Human: The AI Condition (Melbourne University Press, 2018).

    The discussion will be held on 5 October. Tickets can be purchased here.

    Explore #AI #artificial intelligence #event
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Andrew Patterson is a freelance science writer based in Melbourne, and Subscriptions Manager at Cosmos.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/democracy-post/wp/2018/09/05/artificial-intelligence-is-transforming-social-media-can-american-democracy-survive/
    2. https://www.afr.com/opinion/columnists/fairness-of-little-help-in-a-new-ailed-world-20180702-h124mb
    3. https://cosmosmagazine.com/technology/rules-to-encourage-well-behaved-artificial-intelligence
    4. https://cosmosmagazine.com/technology/the-time-for-putting-up-with-stupid-robots-is-over
    5. https://cosmosmagazine.com/the-future/how-to-avoid-ai-dystopia
    6. https://riaus.org.au/artificial-intelligence-roundtable-discussion/
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles