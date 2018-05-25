Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Image of the Day Technology 25 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    A tiny 3D printed bunny

    A new 3D printing technique builds structures from delicate networks of ribbons.

    A 3D printed bunny made of isomalt sugar mixed with a glowing red dye used in biomedical imaging.
    Troy Comi

    Engineers from the University of Illinois have built a 3-D printer that offers a sweet solution to making detailed structures that commercial 3-D printers can’t: Rather than building a layer-upon-layer solid shell, it produces a delicate network of thin ribbons of hardened isomalt, the type of sugar alcohol used to make throat lozenges.

    The water-soluble, biodegradable glassy sugar structures have multiple applications in biomedical engineering, cancer research and device manufacturing.

    The image above shows an example where the technique has been used to print a tiny rabbit.

    Explore #3D printing
