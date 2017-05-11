  • Latest
    News Technology 11 May 2017
    1 minute read 
    A stretchable nanostructured surface produces shifting holograms

    Holographic communications are still a way off, but this may be a step in the right direction, writes Amy Middleton.


    We haven’t caught up to Star Wars yet, but science is edging closer to holographic message communication. A concept described this week in Nano Letters has created a flexible surface of nanostructures that switches between holograms as it stretches.

    The concept builds on previous research led by Ritesh Agarwal, at the University of Pennsylvania, in which gold nano-rods were embedded in an ultra-thin, flimsy surface to generate a holographic image.

    Through detailed calculations, Argarwal’s team established how much an image moved and shifted when the flexible polymer material was stretched. Using this data, they developed a surface that could appear to switch between 2 or 3 images, depending on how it expanded or retracted.

    This concept could give rise to holographic animations, which could have applications in virtual reality, or, as envisioned by George Lucas, as a highly secure method of communications.

    Amy middleton.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Amy Middleton is a Melbourne-based journalist.
