A model flu

A 3D-printed model of the influenza virus. Derived from electron microscope imagery, the model shows the viral membrane (the ‘surface’ of the virus) in yellow, with the surface proteins hemagglutinin and neuraminidase in blue and red, respectively.

The model is one of many 3D printing designs related to biomedical science freely available at the NIH 3D Print Exchange, a website run by the US National Institutes of Health. The designs range from proteins and other molecules to anatomical models, custom lab equipment and prosthetics.