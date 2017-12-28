  • Latest
    Features Technology 28 December 2017
    1 minute read 
    2017 in artificial intelligence

    As the AI revolution continues apace, we look back at a year of rapid change. 

    The latest robots on display at SoftBank Robot World 2017 in Tokyo.
    Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

    The "deep learning" boom continued in 2017, with another year of rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Beyond the technical wonderment, the conversation also deepened around the role of such technologies in our society.

    Below are a few of our most significant stories and commentary on the subject this year.

    Google's AlphaGo game-playing software grew in ability by leaps and bounds, leaving not only the greatest human masters in the dust but also its own precursors.

    Experts called for governments to face the imminent threat of autonomous killer robots.

    Other experts called for governments to face the broader set of risks posed by unregulated AI and robots functioning in society.

    The history of AI may hold hints for its future.

    And for some light relief: watch a machine learning to walk a simulation of a human-like body. The resulting technique, like many products of AI, is effective but distinctly inhuman.



