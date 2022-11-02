Among a mix of school children and adults stands some of South Australia’s leaders in space research. They’re at the National Wine Centre to inspire the crowd to dream bigger.
The panel included University of Adelaide agricultural researcher Associate Professor Jenny Mortimer, Australian Space Agency Director of Space Technology, Katherine Bennell Pegg, BoM space weather expert Zandria Farrell, CSIRO’s Space Research Program Director Dr Kimberley Clayfield, and University of South Australia cyber security expert Professor Jill Slay.
The event also included a keynote speech by Flavia Tata Nardini, co-founder and CEO of an Adelaide-based nanosatellite company Fleet Space Technologies, as well as video message from Australia’s Chief Defence Scientist, Professor Tanya Monro.
Originally published by Cosmos as Women and girls inspired to participate in South Australia’s space race
Jacinta Bowler
Jacinta Bowler is a science journalist at Cosmos. They have a undergraduate degree in genetics and journalism from the University of Queensland and have been published in the Best Australian Science Writing 2022.
