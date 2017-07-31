We have liftoff
A Soyuz rocket launches at night, headed for the International Space Station
The Soyuz MS-05 rocket is launched at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday 28 July 2017. Aboard were flight engineer Sergei Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos, flight engineer Randy Bresnik of NASA, and flight engineer Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency. They will spend the next four and a half months living and working aboard the International Space Station.
