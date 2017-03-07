Very Instagrammable: a cosmic selfie

Self portrait in Chile Petr Horálek

This shadowed figure standing beneath the gleaming arc of the Milky Way is the Czech born astrophotographer Petr Horálek.

Horálek is one of 25 astrophotographers commissioned by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) to capture the Chilean night sky as part of an education and public outreach program aiming to bring astronomy closer to the people.

In his self-portrait, Horálek stands among the 66 antennas of the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) – a telescope located on the Chanjnantor plateau, 5000 metres above sea level in northern Chile.

