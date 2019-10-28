This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 28 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Ready and Abell

    Big telescopes observe something big taking shape.

    Chandra X-ray Center/NASA

    Astronomers using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes have put together a detailed map of a rare collision between four galaxy clusters, each with a mass at least several hundred trillion times that of the Sun.

    Eventually they will merge to form one of the most massive objects in the Universe.

    The new observations show a mega-structure being assembled in a system called Abell 1758, located about three billion light-years from Earth. It contains two pairs of colliding galaxy clusters that are heading towards one another.

    In the northern (top) pair in the composite image, the centres of each cluster have already passed by each other once, about 300 to 400 million years ago, and will eventually swing back around. The southern pair has two clusters that are close to approaching each other for the first time.

    You can read more about the unfolding story here.

    Explore #Chandra X-ray Observatory #galaxy cluster
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
