Moon shadow

A timelapse loop of the shadow of the Moon passing across Earth on 21 August 2017 compiled from images taken by the GOES-16 satellite. NOAA

GOES-16 is a weather satellite put up by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in November 2016 as part of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) system.

GOES-16 is in a geostationary orbit above the equator at a longitude of 105 degrees West, which puts it in prime position to observe the weather and environment of the Americas. It was also in the ideal spot to see the shadow of the Moon moving across the US during the total solar eclipse of 21 August 2017.