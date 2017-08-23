  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code DAD20 at checkout – Shop now
    Image of the Day Space 23 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Moon shadow

    This loop from the GOES-16 satellite shows the shadow of the Moon passing across the Earth.

    A timelapse loop of the shadow of the Moon passing across Earth on 21 August 2017 compiled from images taken by the GOES-16 satellite.
    A timelapse loop of the shadow of the Moon passing across Earth on 21 August 2017 compiled from images taken by the GOES-16 satellite.
    NOAA

    GOES-16 is a weather satellite put up by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in November 2016 as part of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) system.

    GOES-16 is in a geostationary orbit above the equator at a longitude of 105 degrees West, which puts it in prime position to observe the weather and environment of the Americas. It was also in the ideal spot to see the shadow of the Moon moving across the US during the total solar eclipse of 21 August 2017.

    Explore #solar eclipse #GOES-16
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles