This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 22 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Meet the youngest pulsar ever found

    Images reveal an explosion took place around the same time Leonardo da Vinci was alive.

    Caught on camera: the explosive beauty of the pulsar known as Kes 75.

    Caught on camera: the explosive beauty of the pulsar known as Kes 75.

    X-ray: NASA/CXC/NCSU/S. Reynolds; Optical: PanSTARRS

    Moving at an astounding one million metres per second, the wind created by what may well be the youngest pulsar in the universe has been captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and is helping astrophysicists better understand the phenomenon.

    The wind, coloured blue in this composite image, is blasting from a pulsar known as Kes 75, located about 19,000 light-years from Earth. The pink and purple corona around it is the debris from the titanic explosion that erupted when the pulsar’s antecedent star ran out of fuel and went nova.

    The Chandra Observatory has recorded images of Kes 75 between the years 2000 and 2016, allowing researchers to make precise estimates of its energy yield, its behaviour – and the point at which it came into being.

    In a paper lodged on the preprint site arXiv, a team led by Stephan Reynolds of North Carolina State University, US, calculate that the pulsar burst into existence about 500 years ago.

    Explore #pulsar #NASA #Chandra X-ray Observatory
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://arxiv.org/abs/1803.09128
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles