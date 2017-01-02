Martian landslide

NASA / JPL-Caltech / Univ. of Arizona

The steep walls of Valles Marineris – a system of canyons that runs along the Martian surface east of the Tharsis region – sometimes fail, creating giant landslides. This provides a clean exposure of the underlying bedrock.

This image of the north wall of Ganges Chasma reveals bedrock with diverse colours and textures, representing different geologic units.

