Jet stream on Jupiter
Citizen scientist makes Juno’s image even more arresting.
Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt created this enhanced-colour image using data from NASA's Juno spacecraft.
It shows intricate patterns in a jet stream region of Jupiter's northern hemisphere known as Jet N3. At centre right, bright, high-altitude "pop-up" clouds rise above the surrounding atmosphere.
At the time the original image was taken, Juno was about 9700 kilometres from the tops of the clouds.
