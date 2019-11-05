This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 05 November 2019
    Jet stream on Jupiter

    Citizen scientist makes Juno’s image even more arresting.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt

    Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt created this enhanced-colour image using data from NASA's Juno spacecraft.

    It shows intricate patterns in a jet stream region of Jupiter's northern hemisphere known as Jet N3. At centre right, bright, high-altitude "pop-up" clouds rise above the surrounding atmosphere.

    At the time the original image was taken, Juno was about 9700 kilometres from the tops of the clouds.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
