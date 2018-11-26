This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    News Space 26 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    InSight gets set to land on Mars

    NASA mission enters critical phase.

    An artist&#39;s impression of the InSight mission touching down.

    An artist's impression of the InSight mission touching down.

    JPL/NASA

    NASA’s InSight mission is due to touch down on Mars in the next few hours.

    Short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, InSight is a robotic lander that is set to examine the interior of the planet. It will touch down in a region known as Elysium Plantia.

    The eagerly awaited landing phase will begin when the craft reaches the edge of the Martian atmosphere, about 128 kilometres above the surface, and be complete a mere six minutes later.

    The event is due to happen on Monday, November 26 at 3pm ET, 8pm UTC, and 7am, Tuesday, November 27, AEDT.

    Cosmos will bring you all the InSight landing news, as it happens.

    Explore #InSight #Mars #NASA #astronautics
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
