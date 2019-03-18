This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 18 March 2019
    Inside a Martian crater

    Joint European-Russian mission produces highly detailed images of the surface of Mars.

    The interior of the Kibuye crater on Mars, seen from above.

    ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS

    Rich and varied, the floor of the Kibuye crater on Mars, in the region of Terra Sirenum, looks like an astro-geologist’s dream. Infrared spectrometers on board orbiting surveillance craft have already identified chloride salt and clay minerals, but the naked eye strongly suggests there are many more rocky delights to be discovered.

    This image taken by the CaSSIS camera on board the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter spacecraft, a joint venture between the European Space Agency and its Russian equivalent, Roscosmos. The camera was developed by researchers at the University of Bern in Switzerland.

    The mission launched in 2016 with the aim of detecting gases, such as methane, in the planet’s atmosphere that might indicate the presence of life.

    The Royal Institution of Australia has an education resource based on this article.
    You can access it here.

    Explore #Mars #space #crater
