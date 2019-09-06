This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 06 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Colours come, colours go

    NASA satellite spots a mystery that’s gone in a flash.

    This visible-light image of the Fireworks galaxy is overlaid with data from NASA's NuSTAR observatory (in blue and green). 

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    The pops of bright blue and green in this image of the Fireworks galaxy NGC 6946 show the locations of extremely bright sources of x-ray light captured by NASA’s NuSTAR space observatory.

    Generated by some of the most energetic processes in the universe, these x-ray sources are rare compared to the many visible light sources in the background image.

    The green blob near the bottom of the galaxy wasn’t visible during the first NuSTAR observation but was burning bright at the start of a second observation 10 days later.

    NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory later observed that the source – known as an ultraluminous x-ray source, or ULX – had disappeared just as quickly.

    The object has since been named ULX-4 because it is the fourth ULX identified in this galaxy.

    A new study led by the California Institute of Technology and published in the Astrophysical Journal, explores the possibility that the light came from a black hole consuming another object, such as a star.

