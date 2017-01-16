Cataclysmic cluster collision

X-ray: NASA / CXC / SAO / R. van Weeren et al; Optical: NAOJ / Subaru; Radio: NCRA / TIFR / GMRT

Astronomers have discovered what happens when the eruption from a supermassive black hole is swept up by the collision and merger of two galaxy clusters.

This composite image contains X-rays from Chandra (blue), radio emission from the GMRT (red), and optical data from Subaru (red, green, and blue) of the colliding galaxy clusters called Abell 3411 and Abell 3412.