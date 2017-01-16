Cataclysmic cluster collision
Telescopes spot a powerful cosmic double whammy.
Astronomers have discovered what happens when the eruption from a supermassive black hole is swept up by the collision and merger of two galaxy clusters.
This composite image contains X-rays from Chandra (blue), radio emission from the GMRT (red), and optical data from Subaru (red, green, and blue) of the colliding galaxy clusters called Abell 3411 and Abell 3412.
Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine