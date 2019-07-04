This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 04 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Best seat in the house

    Thousands gather to watch a total eclipse of the sun.

    The total solar eclipse over the La Silla Observatory in Chile.

    ESO/R. Lucchesi

    The European Space Agency’s La Silla Observatory in Chile was the place to be for viewing of a total solar eclipse on Tuesday afternoon, local time.

    The eclipse lasted about two and a half hours, with almost two minutes of totality, and was visible across a narrow band of Chile and Argentina.

    La Silla is on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert, about 600 kilometres north of Santiago de Chile at an altitude of 2400 metres. Above it are some of the clearest skies in the world.

    This was the last solar eclipse of the decade. The next one will be 14 December 2020, and it again will cross Chile and Argentina.

