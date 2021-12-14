Get an update of science stories delivered straight to your inbox.

From staring at the night sky in Northern Ireland to now directing the Space Technology and Industry Institute at Swinburne University of Technology, astrophysicist Alan Duffy has become one of Australia’s best-known public scientists.

In this interview, the outgoing Lead Scientist of RiAus opens up about his pathway into astrophysics, getting his start in science communication and why our society need more, not less, support for science and technology. Plus, what exactly is “DuffFest”?