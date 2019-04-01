This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 01 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    A space butterfly stretches its wings

     NASA image shows a bright red nebula.

    W40, otherwise known as the Space Butterfly.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    This image, taken by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, shows a nebula known officially as Westerhout 40, or W40, but pretty much everyone in the astronomy business calls it the Space Butterfly.

    The cosmic insect lies about 1400 light-years from the sun. NASA’s imaging clearly shows its two massive “wings”, which comprise titanic clouds of gas and dust.

    The material that forms the wings was ejected from a dense cluster of stars that lies near the centre of the formation. Over time, some of the floating material clumps together, leading to the formation of new stars.

    In effect, the Space Butterfly is a giant stellar nursery.

    Explore #Nebula #Spitzer Space Telescope
