  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 10 January 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A solar question

    A question mark-shaped feature on the surface of the Sun.

    A long, oddly shaped gap in the Sun’s corona.
    A long, oddly shaped gap in the Sun’s corona.
    Solar Dynamics Observatory / NASA

    In this image taken on 22 December 2017, an elongated coronal hole on the Sun (the darker area near the centre of the picture) takes the shape of a single, recognisable question mark.

    Coronal holes are areas of open magnetic field that appear darker in extreme ultraviolet light, as is seen here. These holes are the source of the streaming plasma we call solar wind.

    Explore #sunspots
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles