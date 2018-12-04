This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 04 December 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A pig in a rocket. What could possibly go wrong?

    Early sketch reveals plan to punt a porker skywards.

    Probably not a lot of fun: a sketch showing a plan to send a pig above the atmosphere in 1960.

    Probably not a lot of fun: a sketch showing a plan to send a pig above the atmosphere in 1960.

    NASA

    Little Joe was the name of a booster rocket designed by NASA in the early days of space travel research. The solid-fuelled device was used for eight launches between 1959 and 1960.

    The series was a key element in the development of larger, more powerful rockets that would, with the Apollo series, eventually carry humans to the moon. At one point, however, the researchers at NASA contemplated using a Little Joe as the vehicle to launch the first pig into space, as this pen and ink conceptual drawing shows.

    Luckily for the pig, the idea was eventually nixed.

    Explore #pig #astronautics #rockets
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles