A cloud-covered world
Between serious duties, an astronaut finds time for photography and electronic music.
On board the International Space Station (ISS), German astronaut Alexander Gerst took the opportunity from space to capture a photo of Earth blanketed with cloud cover.
Gerst is a geophysicist and volcanologist on his second mission on the ISS, and his first as a mission commander.
He recently appeared live from the station, making a guest appearance at a concert performed by electronica band, Kraftwerk.
