    Image of the Day Space 20 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    A cloud-covered world

    Between serious duties, an astronaut finds time for photography and electronic music.

    A world covered in clouds, seen from the ISS.

    A world covered in clouds, seen from the ISS.

    ESA / NASA-A. Gerst

    On board the International Space Station (ISS), German astronaut Alexander Gerst took the opportunity from space to capture a photo of Earth blanketed with cloud cover.

    Gerst is a geophysicist and volcanologist on his second mission on the ISS, and his first as a mission commander.

    He recently appeared live from the station, making a guest appearance at a concert performed by electronica band, Kraftwerk.

    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
    1. https://australiascience.tv/german-astronaut-makes-surprise-guest-appearance-from-space-at-kraftwerk-concert
