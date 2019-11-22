Science film festival announces new award categories



SCINEMA International Science Film Festival has officially opened entries for 2020, and this year there’s a host of new award categories.

New awards include Best Experimental/Animation, Best Short Film, Best Online Format, a Social Impact award and SCINEMA Junior for filmmakers 17 years and younger.

“We’re really excited to launch a category that celebrates the work of young filmmakers who have a curiosity for science,” says Katherine Roberts from The Royal Institution of Australia, the Adelaide-based publisher of SCINEMA.

There’s also a new award for the best Indigenous or First Nations film that aims to advocate and celebrate the scientific endeavours, stories, and voices of Indigenous people.

“SCINEMA is all about promoting the public understanding of science. Throughout history, Indigenous Peoples have substantially contributed to science and technology - SCINEMA is a platform to tell these stories”, says Roberts.

Best Film/Documentary, Best Short Film, Best Experimental/Animation and Award for Scientific Merit will also return for 2020.

Organisers are now inviting entries from amateur, professional and student filmmakers.

If you have produced a film, television series, documentary, online video, short film, educational content or animation that has a science theme, submissions are now open via FilmFreeway. Entries close 12 January 2020.

SCINEMA gives filmmakers the opportunity to have their films seen by a large audience – this year the festival attracted over 100,000 science and film fans - category winners will also take home an Instagram worthy trophy.



Don’t miss out, submit your film now! More information on the festival can be found here.



SCINEMA International Science Film Festival is presented by Australia’s Science Channel and supported by BBC Earth.