    Blog Society 01 September 2017
    1 minute read 
    Sax Institute calls for Research Action Award applicants

    The Research Action Awards are designed to honour early career researchers who are making real world differences to peoples' health and wellbeing.

    Heath Korvola / Getty Images

    The Sax Institute is calling for early career researchers to apply for their highly esteemed Research Action Awards to be presented on November 21 this year. The awards are designed to honour young researchers who have made significant impact on health policy, programs and service delivery in Australia and further afield.

    Previous winners of this award have achieved real world impact in many diverse areas from vaccine safety and maternal health to the commercial sun-bed industry and the Medicare system.

    Successful awardees will receive $5,000 toward their professional development and will have their achievements showcased to the media by the Sax Institute.

    If you’re an early career researcher whose work has made a real world difference to peoples' health and wellbeing, applications are now open. Visit the Sax Institute to find out more.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
