Get involved in National Science Week 2017

National Science Week is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology, due to be held this year from August 12-20. With more than 1000 events around Australia, there’s something to challenge, inspire and capture the imaginations of Australians from all walks of life. Proudly sponsored by Cosmos, the events and exhibitions are expected to attract over 1 million participants across the nation. So how can you get involved?

There are hundreds of events planned in cities and towns across Australia to celebrate National Science Week. Check out the event planner to find festivals, talks, demonstrations, performances and more for all budgets, ages and interests.

What better time than National Science Week to visit your local museum or science discovery centre? Many institutions will be holding special activities or events to mark the occasion.

National Science Week is made possible by many volunteers that give up their time to help run the show. With a coordinating committee in every state and territory, there’s plenty of opportunities to get involved. Contact your local committee to find out how you can be a part of it.

What are you waiting for? Feed your fascination for the world we live in and get involved in National Science Week this year.



