    • Blog Society 07 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Food Evolution: The GMO debate continues

    Neil deGrasse Tyson's new film, Food Evolution, separates the hype from the science as it unravels the debate around food and GMOs.

    Black Valley Films / Food Evolution

    The GMO food debate continues with Neil deGrasse Tyson’s new film, Food Evolution. The provocative yet upbeat feature documentary follows experts, activist, farmers and scientists around the world to delve further in to the ever-polarised debate on GMOs, food and their place in our society. Directed by Academy Award-nominated Scott Hamilton, Food Evolution separates the hype from the science to attempt to unravel the debate around food.

    The GMO debate is a heated one driven by emotions, fear and distrust often in place of objective truth. Cosmos itself published a feature article back in 2014 about how we perceive the risk of GMOs based on feelings more than just facts alone. In a world more desperate than ever for safe and sustainable food, the team behind Food Evolution want to lay down the facts for a better informed public and a more secure future.

    Food Evolution is screening at venues throughout America this month. You can also arrange a screening for your own organisation or event by getting in touch with their publicity team.


    Explore #movies #food security #GMOs
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
