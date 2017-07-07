  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • News Society 07 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Evidence shows car-pooling cuts traffic jams

    Analysis of travel delays in busy Indonesian capital Jakarta shows effectiveness of carpooling policy in alleviating traffic congestion.

    Heavy traffic at peak hour on a main road in Jakarta.
    Peak hour on a main road in Jakarta.
    Jokoleo / Getty

    In the toolbox of policy fixes to alleviate traffic congestion, road rules that promote car-pooling are among the least preferred options of politicians, but hard evidence collected in one of the world’s busiest metropolises shows just how effective the approach is.

    Ironically the evidence comes from a research opportunity presented by the abandonment of a car-pooling policy, when Indonesia’s capital city, Jakarta, dropped a rule requiring cars in its central business district to carry a minimum of three passengers during rush hour.

    Map showing typical traffic congestion in Jakarta’s evening peak hour.
    Typical traffic congestion in Jakarta’s evening peak hour, according to Google Maps.
    Google Maps

    Jakarta, with more than 10 million people, has legendary traffic jams, but congestion is a common problem even in cities with just a tenth of the population. Around the world many urban commuters can spend an extra 60 to 90 minutes hours a day travelling to and from work due to traffic hold-ups.

    Several strategies have been employed to help resolve this issue, the most “popular” by far being building new roads, followed at a distance by implementing tolls and imposing license plate restrictions for vehicle use. Enforcing high occupancy vehicles (HOV) or carpooling remains one of the most disliked and contested solutions enacted by governments.

    Thus the study in Jakarta, led by Rema Hanna of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and published in Science, is particularly interesting since it provides evidence that increasing the number of HOVs on the road is a highly effective way to tackle traffic congestion.

    Hanna and her team examined traffic-speed data from Jakarta from a week prior to the abolishment of its three-passenger policy, in late March 2016, to a month afterwards. Using data from Google Maps APIs for major roads in Jakarta, they measured travel delays – calculated from the time needed to travel one kilometre compared to the free-flow speed of the road.

    Through their analysis, the researchers found that travel delays on the roads that had previously included HOV restrictions rose by 50% in the mornings, almost doubled in the evenings and even increased in off-peak times and on alternate roads by more than 10%.

    This work aligns with studies on other traffic management policies like London’s toll roads and re-raises the important, yet unanswered question of how increased traffic on the roads will be managed in the future.

    Explore #traffic #car-pooling
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib angusbezzina.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Angus Bezzina is a writer from Sydney, Australia.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles