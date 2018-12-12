Entries to science film festival now open

The countdown to Australia’s 2019 SCINEMA International Science Film Festival has begun. Organisers are now inviting entries, and if previous years are anything to go by more than 1200 entries from 80 countries will roll in.

After being judged, the award-winning films will be shown on the big screen in all major Australian cities during June 2019. Then, during National Science Week in August, the SCINEMA Community Program kicks in. In 2018, 818 screenings occurred across the country, with more than 89,000 people watching the curated playlists.

In 2018 the Best Film winner was The Kingdom: How Fungi Made Our World, directed by Annamaria Talas and Simon Nasht, a joint Australian-Canadian endeavour that looks at the fascinating biology of some of the most ancient lifeforms on Earth.

Timelapse is a short film that has won its Spanish maker Aleix Castro multiple awards, including SCINEMA’s 2018 gong for Best Director. The movie gives viewers a futuristic look at the role neural implants might play in making us more efficient, through the eyes of a factory worker.



The winner of the festival’s Special Jury Award, the BBC’s Planet Earth II: Grasslands, narrated by David Attenborough, used exceptional cinematography to showcase the unforgiving nature of ecosystems from the tundra to the savannah.

Filmmakers who have produced a film, television series, documentary, short, educational video or animation that has a science theme, can submit their entries through the portal, Film Freeway. Entries closing 31 January 2019.

The SCINEMA International Science Film Festival is presented by Australia’s Science Channel and sponsored by BBC Earth, and more information can be found here.