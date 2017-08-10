Australian robot blows away the competition to take home first prize









A team of Australian scientists have taken home the $80,000USD first prize for their entry in the 2017 Amazon Robotics Challenge in Japan. The highly coveted first place was awarded to the team from the Australian Centre for Robotic Vision at QUT thanks to their robot ‘CartMan’ – the only Cartesian robot at the event.

The Amazon Robotics Challenge is designed to help fill a gap in the company’s automated warehousing processes. CartMan outperformed the competition with its incredible flexibility to complete tasks in an innovative and cost effective way. It can move along multiple axes, using a suction or two finger grip to pick up items and stow them in an unstructured environment.

The incredibly high standard of the competition showcased huge advances in robotics, helping to pave the way toward an exciting future.



