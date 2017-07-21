An Australian first: Uni of Adelaide now accredited to train drone pilots

The University of Adelaide has become the first university in Australia to gain accreditation to train students to operate drones and other remotely piloted aircraft. The course will cover all practical and theoretical syllabus to meet the requirements of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia (CASA) for a commercial drone license.

Students will be able to take full advantage of the university’s state of the art infrastructure, equipment and facilities to cover a wide range of study areas including air legislation, aerodynamics, meteorology and fight training for different types of drones

Upon successful completion of the 5-day intensive course participants are issued with a Remote Pilot License certified by CASA. This license allows the operation of drones weighing over 2kg to be used for commercial purposes.

As drone technology evolves, the equipment is increasingly being used in a range of industries with endless possibilities for inventive, exciting applications. The accreditation of this training course is an important step to contribute to Australia’s highly skilled workforce as we look toward a future focused on innovation and knowledge-intensive industries.

The first courses are being run for current students and stuff of the University of Adelaide, with open courses scheduled to begin in August. For information on how you can take part, visit uraf.org.



