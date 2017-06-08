  • Latest
    Science Fiction 08 June 2017
    Science or fiction? Putting Hollywood under the microscope

    The Perimeter Institute grades your favourite sci-fi flicks on their scientific accuracy, writes Sarah Condie

    Kelvin Murray / Getty

    Science fiction films capture our imaginations as they take us to other worlds and other times. Expertly woven stories inspire technology with futuristic gadgets while toeing the line between believable and just plain weird. As the sci-fi genre moves more into the mainstream, popular culture’s view of science and outer space is formed and manipulated by Hollywood’s depiction on the big screen.

    But, how much is based on reality and how much do filmmakers cash in on their creative license? Our friends at the Perimeter Institute have delved into your favorite sci-fi flicks to grade them for accuracy when it comes down to the cold, hard facts.

    The Perimeter Institute
    Check out some more movie-science wins and fails from the Perimeter Institute here.


    Sarah Condie is a freelance writer based in Melbourne.
