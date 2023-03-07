It’s March, which in Melbourne means fashion festival.
When it comes to high tech clothing, would you rather wear a space suit or elite sports gear?
In this episode of Would You Rather? Petra Stock stretches her active wear on the sporting field, while Ellen Phiddian outfits for outer space.
Let us know which of these extreme fashion statements you would choose.
Originally published by Cosmos as Would You Rather: High-tech space suits versus ultramodern sporting gear
Petra Stock
Petra Stock has a degree in environmental engineering and a Masters in Journalism from University of Melbourne. She has previously worked as a climate and energy analyst.
