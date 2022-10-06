Huh? Science Explained: Stirring the science of caffeine

The Science Briefing is a LiSTNR production.

Caffeine is the fuel that gets us through our day, but what is it, how does it really work and is it possibly not a good thing?

Cosmos science journalist Matthew Agius has been trying to kick his caffeine habit, but to no avail.

On this episode of Huh? Science Explained, he’s buzzing about the drug that many of us can’t get through a day without, shedding light on how caffeine works to keep us up at night, why NASA decided to drug spiders, and an experiment in the nineties that had the worlds of several caffeine addicts come to a grinding halt.

