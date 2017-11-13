  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement WIN your very own meteorite! Subscribe, gift or renew a subscription to Cosmos and automatically go into the draw – Shop now!
    Video Physics 13 November 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Why nothing can go faster than the speed of light

    A physicist explains the universe’s ultimate speed limit.


    In a vacuum, light travels at a mind-bending 300,000 kilometres per second. That’s not just very fast, it’s as fast as it is physically possible for anything to move.

    The insight that light speed is a fundamental limit on motion is one of the keys to Einstein’s theories of relativity, but why is it so?

    In this video from Fermilab, particle physicist Don Lincoln explains why the speed of light is as quick as it gets.

    Explore #theory of relativity #speed of light
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles