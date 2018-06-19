Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Image of the Day Physics 19 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    To catch a neutrino

    Scientists are building a giant golden cage to catch elusive fundamental particles.

    The ProtoDUNE detector under construction at CERN.
    The ProtoDUNE detector under construction at CERN.
    CERN

    The image above shows the interior of the liquid argon time projection chamber in one of the two protoDUNE neutrino detectors under construction at CERN, the European particle physics research centre on the French-Swiss border. This 10-metre-a-side refrigerated cube will hold an 800-tonne tank of the noble gas argon chilled to a liquid. When neutrinos collide with the argon atoms, they will produce tiny flashes of light that give away the paths.

    The protoDUNE detectors are prototypes of the technology to be used in the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which is currently being built in a cavern 1.6 kilometres below ground in South Dakota, USA.

    Researchers from 32 countries are working on the DUNE project, which may reveal more detail than ever before about the workings of the elusive neutrino.

    1. http://news.fnal.gov/2018/06/dune-collaboration-grows-to-32-countries-prepares-for-operations-of-prototype-detectors/
