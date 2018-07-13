Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    • Video Physics 13 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Three-minute thesis: Nanosilica – The future of deep hole cleaning

    Today's three-minute thesis looks at a new way of making deep-bore drilling safer.


    Scientist

    Natalie Vanessa Boyou, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

    PhD title

    The Performance of Degraded Water-Based Mud with Nanosilica in Wellbore Cleaning

    Summary

    “The stability of drilling fluid has to be maintained in order for it to circulate throughout the drilling process without problems that could jeopardise safety or budget of the operation. Deep drilling operations are pushing researchers and engineers to come up with a drilling fluid recipe that does not deteriorate under extreme conditions. This study focused on the lifting performance of degraded water-based drilling mud with nanosilica. Drilling fluid with nanosilica performed better than drilling fluids without nanosilica at high temperatures which allowed the former mud system to transport cuttings more efficiently to the surface.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

