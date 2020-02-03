This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Physics 03 February 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Physicists do something very cool

    Taking a nanoparticle to ground state opens new possibilities at the quantum level.

    Kahan Dare, Lorenzo Magrini, Yuriy Coroli, University of Vienna

    Physicists have cooled a nanoparticle to the lowest temperature quantum mechanics allows by reducing its motion to the ground state.

    This, they say, may allow for otherwise unachievable quantum manipulations of objects involving large masses – and offers a new platform for studying macro-quantum physics more broadly.

    While the particle they manipulated was small, it was millions of times larger and far more complex than the atomic-scale objects most often used to investigate quantum motion.

    Writing in the journal Science, Uroš Delić from the University of Vienna and colleagues say this was all made possible by the recent breakthrough application of coherent scattering in the field of cavity optomechanics.

    Using lasers to optically levitate, ensnare and cool atoms has enabled the isolation and study of the quantum properties of individual atoms and quantum gasses. Delić’s team applied these techniques to trap and suspend a solid-state 150-nanometre glass sphere containing 100 million atoms.

    Starting from room temperature, they laser-cooled the nanoparticle to its ground state – a temperature of roughly minus 273 degrees Celsius.

    Explore #nanoparticles #Quantum mechanics
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    Cosmos 85 front cover
    1. https://www.thoughtco.com/definition-of-ground-state-604422
    2. https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/01/29/science.aba3993
    Recommended for you
    Cool view of Mars

    If you check out the red planet's south pole, you might see these patterns.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles